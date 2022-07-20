FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man missing from Frankfort.

The Frankfort Police Department said Ryan Kincaid Green is a white male with longer brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be 5’9″ and weigh 120 pounds.

According to police, Green hasn’t made contact with his family in two months.

Green is known to frequent Kokomo, Indianapolis and Frankfort areas.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact Frankfort police at (765) 654-4277.