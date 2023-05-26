ANDERSON, Ind. — A 26-year-old is in critical condition after he and his passenger were thrown from a mini-bike after colliding with a van in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the crash occurred early Friday shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Crystal and Webster streets.

Police said the 26-year-old was operating the mini-bike with a 23-year-old passenger on the back when he collided into the rear passenger side of the van. Police said the van driver had been driving through the intersection toward Broadway Street at the time of the collision.

Both mini-bike occupants were thrown from the bike and transported to a hospital. The 26-year-old was ultimately transported to Indianapolis where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the van driver stayed on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.