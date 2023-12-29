LANSING, Mich. — Officials with the Michigan Public Service Commission recently announced that it has approved Indiana Michigan Power’s plan for a solar power plant near Montpelier.

According to a news release from the commission, I&M will own and operate the Lake Trout solar power plant near Montpelier. Officials said the plant will be capable of powering up to 73,500 homes and will be connected to a power grid that serves both Michigan and Indiana.

This comes after the commission previously approved plans for three additional solar power plants in northern Indiana, including Mayapple in Pulaski County and the Elkhart County plant. Lake Trout is expected to generate power by 2026 and will be located around 50 miles south of Fort Wayne in Blackford County.

“Lake Trout is a key element of I&M’s commitment to add more clean-energy resources and are part of I&M’s and AEP’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045,” the release said.