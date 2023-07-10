INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is expected to vote Monday on Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plan to put new limits on buying and carrying guns.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

The measure is aimed at curbing gun violence in the city but faces a tough challenge at the Statehouse even if it passes.

Proposition 156 would ban semiautomatic assault weapons, raise the purchase age for a gun to 21 and do away with concealed carry and permitless carry in Indianapolis.

Hogsett said these measures have the support of most Indianapolis residents.

The plan also has support from IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, as well as Democrats on the council and groups like “Moms Demand Action.” However, it faces opposition from Republicans on the council and groups like the “2nd Amendment Project.”

”I’d like to have bipartisan support,” Hogsett said. “I think parts of the overall ordinance do enjoy bipartisan support. I hope it passes with a resounding message to the community that we’re serious about gun violence and we’re serious about getting the guns out of the hands of people who have no legal right to possess them.”

If the ordinance passes, the biggest challenge will come from the Statehouse.

Indiana has a preemption law that prevents local cities and towns from regulating virtually anything surrounding guns.

For the ordinance to be enforced, the state law would have to be changed or struck down. At least one law professor at IU told FOX59 that’s unlikely because laws like these have been repeatedly upheld by state and federal courts.

Hogsett believes passing this ordinance would send a strong message about what’s right for Indianapolis.