INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has confirmed he will run for reelection.

In a downtown news conference Tuesday, the Democratic Mayor announced he will be seeking a third (and final) term in November of 2023. In a speech in front of Indiana Democrats, Hogsett reflected on his most recent term while touching on the COVID-19 pandemic and his public works projects.

Introduced by his wife Stephanie, Hogsett made the announcement in front of his supporters and a crowd of “Mayor Joe” signs. The mayor said that he is focused on the future, touching on his plans to improve crime and city safety statistics.

Hogsett told reporters in September he was planning to delay any re-election announcement pending passage of a bi-partisan City budget and until after the mid-term elections.

Two days after the polls closed, State Representative Robin Shackleford, a fellow Democrat from the east side, announced her bid for Hogsett’s job, putting heat on the incumbent to make his intentions known.

As of last January, Hogsett for Indianapolis, the mayor’s campaign organization, reported nearly $2.5 million in cash on hand, a figure that is certain to skyrocket past $3 million when election finance records are reported early next year.

The former Indiana Secretary of State and U.S. Attorney was elected to his mayoral position in 2015 after failed congressional, senate and attorney general campaigns. Hogsett recently said he has been fond of his current job.

“I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.”

The Indianapolis Republican party quickly responded to Hogsett’s announcement, saying the city is in need of a new direction.

“Two terms of Joe Hogsett as mayor of Indianapolis have delivered year after year of record violence and homicides, crumbling infrastructure, a failing downtown, undelivered public services, and struggling neighborhoods across our once thriving city. Even Democrat Rep. Robin Shackleford described Joe Hogsett’s Indianapolis as a city with ‘…pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child.’ Over the next year, residents of our capital city have to decide if the status quo of crime, crumbling streets, and inequity is acceptable, or if they want a new direction.” Marion County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Elsener