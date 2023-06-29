INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s mayor and a congressman announced funding for Indianapolis roads from the federal government during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the Department of Transportation (DOT)

Mayor Hogsett, Democratic Congressman Andre Carson and City-County Council President Vop Osili announced $25 million dollars that will be used to deliver improvements and changes to intersections, roads and sidewalks. They say this will improve mobility and accessibility for all forms of transportation across the circle city.

The funding will help convert numerous viable streets from one-way to two-way which will help calm traffic and improve safety for all road users, boost connectivity, spur new development and create a stronger sense of place in these neighborhoods.

“Indianapolis deserves better, safer streets. We deserve better access from downtown to neighborhoods, from one neighborhood to the next and everywhere in between,” Carson said.

The funding will be matched by a local commitment of more than $20 million. This will make the total cost of the project $46.5 million.

The project will deliver road improvements from 38th Street to I-70 and will include 16 intersection improvements, 2 new traffic signals and 12 signal modifications, 49 lane miles of resurfacing, 2-miles of multi-use paths, more than 300 curb ramp improvements, 3.5-miles of sidewalk improvements, and 5.5-lane miles of bike lane resurfacing.

The funding also supports the conversion of eight one-way thoroughfares in central Indianapolis to two-way directional traffic:

Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets

lllinois Street from 21st to 38th streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Delaware Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Alabama Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

New Jersey Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

East Street from Washington Street to 10th Street

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street

RAISE funding Indy plans

RAISE funding Indy plans 2

According to the Federal Highway Administration, one-way streets tend to have higher speeds, while two-way streets tend to be slower. In addition, two-way streets create more direct routes, visibility, and the opportunity for enhanced commerce. In Louisville, KY, a two-way conversion resulted in a 60% decrease in collisions per month.

“Indianapolis has already instituted several two-way conversions in downtown neighborhoods, and this effort will be the most significant yet. And that is great news for people who love a safer, more welcoming Indianapolis,” said Hogsett. “This adjustment to the traffic pattern can restore a sense of being in a neighborhood for families living along busy thoroughfares. It can make the difference in whether parents consider a sidewalk safe enough for kids. In short: these streets can be places, not just pass-throughs.”

Congressman Carson added that the funding will support a variety of accessibility issues including “safer intersections, curb ramp improvements, sidewalk improvements and resurfaced bike miles.”

The project funded by this $25 million RAISE grant award is anticipated to bid in 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027.