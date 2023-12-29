MATTHEWS, Ind. — Officials with the Center Township Fire Department, as well as a number of area departments and first responders, responded to a fire in late December that caused the total loss of a machine shop in Matthews.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the Center Township Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid around 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 26 in relation to a structure fire at Jennerjahn Machine, located at 901 Massachusetts Ave. in Matthews.

When officials arrived, they battled a single story industrial fire, which officials estimated began at around 6:16 p.m. that day. The post read that the scene was cleared around 11:25 p.m. as crews conducted suppression, ventilation and overhaul operations.

Chris Jennerjahn, the president of Jennerjahn Machine, told FOX59/CBS4 that the fire appeared to have started in the manufacturing area of the facility. The machine shop, as well as inventory and offices, were a total loss, while the assembly line area had smoke/soot damage.

Jennerjahn said that the business was closed when the fire occurred. Jennerjahn stressed they plan to rebuild in Matthews and they are currently looking for a temporary location and hope to operate there in a couple of weeks.

Jennerjahn said that the business intends on keeping all of their employees and paying them in the meantime as they move to a temporary location. Jennerjahn added that he is very touched by the support from the community and employees.