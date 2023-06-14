COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police say a husband and wife were arrested after a drug and counterfeit pill investigation in Columbus on June 12.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) completed a drug trafficking investigation leading to the arrests of 56-year-old Larry Ward Jr. and 51-year-old Dawnya Ward.

Police say the Ward’s were identified as suspected retail distributors of various illegal controlled substances. JNET was granted a search warrant to search their residence on Union Street. After the search Columbus police arrested the couple.

Police say they found suspected meth, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and digital scales. They added that nearly 200 suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills were found. They later field-tested positive for fentanyl. The total street value for the pills is about $3,700.

DEA Laboratory testing revealed that six out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose.

During an interview Dawnya reportedly admitted to selling hundreds of the counterfeit pills.

The Ward’s are being preliminarily charged with dealing meth, Level 2 Felony and dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2 Felony.

No initial hearing has been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.