WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District.

The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail locations ranging from large supermarkets to smaller neighborhood markets and fuel and convenience stores.

The Westfield location would span about six acres, according to plans outlined by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., a Carmel-based engineering firm. It would be located south of the Grand Park Sports Complex.

Giant Eagle entered the Indianapolis market in 2015, when it opened Market District in Carmel. The company also has several GetGo Café + Market stores in central Indiana; the locations were rebranded after Giant Eagle acquired Ricker’s convenience stores in 2018.

According to Forbes magazine, Giant Eagle ranks among the top 40 largest private corporations in the U.S. with $9.7 billion in sales annually.

The company was founded in 1931 and has stores in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

The Advisory Plan Commission is set to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6.