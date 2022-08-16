MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha.

Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the Grant County Jail.

Drake-Jones is the second person arrested in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Todd Gosha of Anderson. Previously, police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old male who also faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The 16-year-old’s name has been withheld at this time due to being a juvenile.

Booking photo of Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones

According to court documents, at approximately 1:07 a.m. officers were called to the 2600 block of South Washington in Marion on Saturday on reports of a person shot. Police were told by the caller that they’d heard several gunshots and saw unfamiliar vehicles speeding away from the area.

Police checked the area but didn’t locate any victim. When police were called a half-hour later to South Adams, however, Gosha was found lying in the yard of a residence. Officers attempted CPR on Gosha who was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police have not released any additional details into what led to the identification of Drake-Jones or the 16-year-old male. Drake-Jones was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting death of Todd Gosha is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 668-4417 or contact the Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS.