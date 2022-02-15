MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion say a SWAT situation on Monday ended with the suspect deceased.

Marion police say an officer tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at State Road 18 and Bethlehem Road around 10:15 a.m.

The driver did not stop and instead drove to the Summit Village Park, a mobile home community on County Road North 500 East. Police say he got out of the car, went into a home, and refused to get out.

Police say they made several attempts to get the suspect to come out on his own before contacting the Marion Emergency Response Team.

When the response team made entry, officials say the suspect was armed with a “semi-automatic long rifle” and fired at officers after ignoring commands to drop the weapon. Officers were able to exit without injury.

Detectives with Marion Police then spoke to the suspect over the phone, eventually losing contact.

The Indiana State Police SWAT team was called in and made entry to the home. Officials say state police found the suspect deceased inside a bathroom.

Police are still investigating and say the suspect’s name will not be released during that process.