MARION, Ind. – A substitute teacher is charged with public intoxication after police say he showed up for work drunk at a Marion elementary school.

The Marion Police Department said the incident happened on April 7. The principal at Kendall Elementary School asked an off-duty Marion police officer who was working security to check on the teacher.

Other teachers had brought the substitute’s behavior to the attention of the administrative staff.

Upon contacting the sub, Shawn Spitler, the officer noticed the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” according to police.

Spitler also displayed other signs of impairment and was given a portable breath test in which he “tested higher than .10%.” Indiana’s legal limit is .08%.

Spitler was taken to an area hospital for “medical clearance” before being transported to the Grant County Jail, police said.

He’s charged with public intoxication, a misdemeanor.