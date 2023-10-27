GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday evening accident that resulted in the death of a Marion resident.

According to a news release, a vehicle, driven by 61-year-old Kyle Westafer, left the east side of the road around 9 p.m. Thursday while driving southbound near CR 300 North on 600 east in Grant County. The vehicle reportedly struck a concrete culvert and caused the vehicle to roll.

According to the release, Westafer was the only occupant in the vehicle and was initially transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The Grant County Sheriff’s fatality accident team is conducting the investigation into the incident, the release said.