MARION, Ind. – A tip led police to the home of Grant County man accused of having child sex abuse material.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 66-year-old Michael Drabenstot on ten counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

The investigation into Drabenstot began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip led police to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 5500 block of East Lake Court in Marion.

Drabenstot was booked into the Grant County Jail.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Laboratory Division assisted with the investigation.