MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine agrees it is time to declare a youth gunshot violence health emergency in Marion County.

“Its something we’ve been looking at very carefully quite honestly and frankly in the past couple of weeks,” she said. “We’re sitting down with some of our experts and even city council members in terms of looking at this. I don’t have the answer yet but it’s something that we’re really leaning significantly close to doing to see once you put something out there like that it really gets a lot of attention that otherwise would not happen.”

So far in 2023, 14 children have died by gunfire homicide in Marion County. Two children have accidentally died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. So far this year, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has recorded 31 non-fatal juvenile shooting victims.

In 2022, the total was 52, as Indianapolis is currently on pace to smash its yearly average for non-fatal youth gunshot victims.

“If you look from 2018 up to the present now, we’re averaging 33 injuries hitting our emergency rooms that’s related to a firearm injury,” Dr. Caine said. ”Its just a heartbreaking tragedy for anyone especially for something of that nature that was preventable.”

The first week of July marked a deadly mid-summer holiday for children in Marion County.

On July 3, Serenity Wilson, 16, was fatally wounded during an eastside community block party.

Two days later, a 4-year-old in Cumberland was accidentally shot to death by a sibling.

Last Saturday, two children, ages 12 and 13, were targeted in a shooting at the Red Maple Grove neighborhood.

Dr. Caine said gun violence prevention begins in the home.

”Its going to require parental responsibility,” she said. ”We’re now in this environment, wherever we’re going, if we’re visiting, I’m an adult and I may be going into someone’s household, I may be visiting some location, I think we’re getting to the point where we have to ask whoever we’re visiting, ‘Tell me, do you have a gun in the house and is it safe? Do you have it locked up with a gunlock or is it a gun box? I need to know where my children are going. Who they’re visiting, and, is it safe where they’re visiting?’”

The public health director said an emergency youth gun violence declaration would require a public education campaign.

”We have to do a citywide campaign. A major social media campaign, getting on the radio, billboards, doing television, ads, really focusing on this and looking at the different avenues and places where people can really see this to the forefront putting it before them and actually consciously getting that message out,” she said. ”We have to do more and we have to spend the money to make that happen.”

A public health emergency declaration would be similar to the 2018 City County Council’s gun violence and violent crime public health danger declaration which opened the door for funding and partnerships to address firearms violence and violent crime in Marion County.

”Resources are important and so its just not a campaign, but how can we bring some critical partners to the table that with some additional resources can even get down to that grassroots level and do that education that we need to get down into the neighborhoods and places that we would otherwise not be aware of and that’s why we’re starting some dialogue with some of our city council folks to try to see what that might look like,” said Dr. Caine. ”We’re going to be talking to our partners and our patient safety coalition to help provide and think about any additional resources and what can they do from their systems, what can school systems do in conflict resolution with our young children.”

Dr. Caine said she would be seeking local charitable foundations, school districts, hospitals, community programs, political leadership, media and criminal justice partners for a campaign she anticipates could be announced shortly after Labor Day.

”We can make it happen because the talent is all here, the resources are all here, and we got the finest health care system, the finest doctors and even the finest school systems and so we just need to pull us together,” she said. ”We do need the community to take some responsibility. We need a broader responsibility of parental care for not just our own children but for the other children in our community and know that we should be responsible for that.”

Recently, city county councilors and Mayor Joe Hogsett told Fox 59 News they would welcome Dr. Caine’s leadership in the search for solutions to child gun violence.

”It really starts with the adults who own the guns and in many cases unfortunately it’s parents who are either not locking their guns up…or taking the guns and getting them out of the reach of young kids,” said Hogsett. “I do think its important to emphasize, though, that on average the gun trigger pullers and the victims of violence still remain 33-, 34-, 35-years-old. So, while these instances of young people accidentally unintentionally being shot, they are very tragic, but we shouldn’t lose sight that most trigger pullers and most victims of gun violence are in their late twenties, early thirties.”

Hogsett said declaration of a public health emergency for juvenile gun violence would provide him with an opportunity to announce and enforce enhanced youth curfew ordinances.

IMPD recently launched a social media campaign featuring police officers who ask if parents are aware of where their children are.

Emergency Department trauma surgeons at Riley Hospital for Children recently published an op-ed in the Indy Star calling for solutions to pediatric gun violence injuries which are the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of one and nineteen.

“We got folks in these neighborhoods, people that you would least expect, they don’t have titles, they don’t have names, but they’re the individual leaders where they reside and they know their environments well, we need to have them on board helping us, we need everybody involved in this effort in order to protect our children and make our children safe,” said Dr. Caine during a recent interview. ”Anybody that’s interested in working on this effort with Russ and I, I want you to contact the health department and whatever because we’re gonna make this happen.”

The Marion County Public Health Department offers free trigger locks at (317) 221-8963.