INDIANAPOLIS — As formal charges are expected to be filed in days against the man accused in Deputy John Durm’s death, he is set to be moved from the coroner’s office to a funeral home Wednesday morning

Durm is expected to be transported to Crown Hill Funeral Home around 9:30 a.m. It will be one of several times he will be escorted by fellow officers.

The 61-year-old deputy will receive full honors for an officer killed in the line of duty and will be escorted by co-workers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

While he is being remembered, FOX59/CBS4 is learning new information about how he was killed in the line of duty.

While being returned to jail from a medical visit, police claimed an accused killer Orlando Mitchell stepped out the back of a transport van and wrapped the chain linking his handcuffs around the neck of Durm.

Court documents say Mitchell and Durm fell to the ground during a struggle and with video cameras rolling. Durm tried to get the chain off his neck until he stopped moving. Mitchell allegedly unlocked his handcuffs and crashed the van as he tried to drive away.

As for his accused killer, the prosecutor’s office expects formal charges to be filed later this week. They did not answer questions about whether they will seek the death penalty.