PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are putting a warning out to all parents after a drug bust. On Thursday afternoon, a deputy pulled over a driver for speeding at US 40 and 231. The traffic stop quickly resulted in detectives seizing drugs.

“It’s very small. It’s tiny, little tabs,” said Cpl. David Ducker, with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

A colorful sheet that can fit in the palm of your hand is just part of the drugs that are booked as evidence from the bust.

“It just looks like a little piece of paper with bright colors and imagery and looks pretty innocuous at first,” said Cpl. Ducker.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested. Investigators seized marijuana, THC vape pens, THC edibles, THC syrup, and a sheet of suspected LSD.

“Marijuana has become a very prevalent thing in our society, typically that’s just kind of run of the mill but to have the LSD and find out where it’s going and who it’s going to is definitely something we haven’t dealt with much before,” said Cpl. Ducker.

Investigators believe the seized drugs were purchased out of state and being sold to local high school students.

“It’s one thing to sell it to adults but when you start talking about children, we are going to be very aggressive,” said Cpl. Ducker.

Corporal David Ducker admits it’s been a while since he’s seen a case involving LSD, also known as acid.

“We’ve gotten some information that it may be making a resurgence around here and this kind of just helps solidifies that. It’s just not something you see very often,” said Cpl. Ducker.

Parents are being encouraged to be aware and to talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs.

“Kids are naturally curious and they can get easily tempted into things,” Cpl. Ducker.

This one bust helps to keep kids and the entire community a bit safer.

“People tell us all the time there’s a lot more out there but we are going to do everything we can to get as much of it off the street and keep as many kids as possible away from it,” said Cpl. Ducker.

The suspect is facing drug possession and dealing charges, along with possession of a handgun without a license.