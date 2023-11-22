INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University announced Wednesday that a three year grant has been awarded to expand the City Connects program into Muncie Community Schools.

According to a news release from the university, the university was awarded a $500,000 grant over the course of three years to expand City Connects into the school district. This grant is one of 14 awarded by the Indiana University Health Community Impact Investment Fund .

The City Connects program, through the university, is expected to help K-12 students in the Muncie Community Schools overcome social, emotional, health or psychological barriers to learning with help from an on-site coordinator working with teachers and families to address out-of-school factors that could limit learning.

“Students should be able to focus on learning at school,” City Connects Midwest Director Jillian Lain, MA said in the release. “Unfortunately, we know many are dealing with a lot outside the classroom. Whether they’re worried about their parent’s divorce, where their next meal will come from or something else entirely, City Connects supports students and their families by connecting them with resources.”

The program has served more than 26,000 students throughout Indiana and Ohio since 2021. According to the release, the program is being implemented in six schools.

“Since implementing City Connects in 2021, we have seen incredible results with our students,” Muncie Community Schools Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Ed.D, said in the release. “We are very grateful for our partnership with Marian University and all the support they provide our students and teachers.”

For more information about the program, click here.