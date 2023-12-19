(NEXSTAR) – A recently released report helps illustrate which areas in the U.S. — and even which areas of Indiana — are more prone to excessive drinking than others.

Earlier this year, the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released its 2023 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report, which is meant to raise awareness about factors that can impact health outcomes and disparities nationwide.

Researchers use numerous data points to determine the length and quality of life on a state-by-state basis. Among those factors is alcohol use, including reported excessive drinking.

To determine the rates of excessive drinking per state, researchers used self-reported data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system. For the 2023 report, the University of Wisconsin used data from 2020 — the first year of the COVID pandemic.

Excessive drinking encompasses both binge drinking (four or more drinks on one occasion for women, five or more for men) and heavy drinking (eight or more drinks a week for women, fifteen or more for men).

Based on the CDC’s data, the University of Wisconsin found that its own state, Wisconsin, is home to the most excessive drinkers. Overall, 26% of adults in the state — which sports an MLB team named in honor of its beer brewing industry — self-reported excessive drinking.

Indiana, meanwhile, had moderately lower rate of excessive drinkers at 18%. But the percentages varied slightly when looking closer at county-level data.

Six counties in Indiana — Dubois, Hancock, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan and Spencer — were home to the most self-reported binge-drinkers, at a rate of 20% each. Bartholomew County had the lowest rate at 16%, while all others fell into the 17–19% range.

Marion County, home to Indianapolis, also matched the state’s average rate of 18%.

When viewed in the context of the entire United States, Indiana’s rate of excessive drinking, at 18%, fell somewhere in the middle of the pack. The five states with the highest rates — Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin — all had rates of between 23–26%. The state with the lowest rate was Utah, at 12%, followed by Oklahoma and West Virginia at 14% each, and Illinois and Maryland at 15% each.

The University of Wisconsin also reviewed the number of alcohol-impaired driving deaths per state and county. And despite having an 18% rate of excessive drinking, Indiana had one of the lowest rates of alcohol-related driving deaths at 19%, a number shared with Kansas and Mississippi, according to the report.

The country’s rate of alcohol-related driving deaths, however, can never be low enough, the researchers suggested.

“When consumed in excess, alcohol is harmful to the health and well-being of those that drink as well as their families, friends, and communities,” the authors noted.

A study recently published in the Journal of American Medicine also found more Americans are dying from alcohol-related deaths, especially women. Between 2018 and 2020, researchers say CDC shows mortality rates among men increased by 12.5%,