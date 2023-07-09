ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was recovered from Rockville Lake in Parke County over the weekend.

According to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, Parke County 911 got a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that an adult male was missing in the water of Rockville Lake.

Witnesses on scene assisted first responders in narrowing down a search area just past a roped-off swimming area near a concrete dock, DNR said in a release Sunday night.

Less than an hour later, around 5 p.m., DNR said conservation officers found the victim submerged in 14 feet of water.

“Lifesaving efforts were taken,” DNR said, “and the victim was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.”

The name of the victim is not being released until family has been notified, DNR said.