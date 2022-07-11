SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Scott County after the sheriff’s office says they were driving a box truck on the interstate with three children in the back.

On July 8, deputies were sent to I-65 at around 7 p.m. after someone called to tell them that a child’s arm appeared to be sticking out the back of a box truck.

Deputies soon located the vehicle and pulled it over.

They say they searched the truck and found three children in the back. The sheriff’s office described the temperatures inside the box truck container as “extreme.”

Medics responded to the scene and treated all of the children. They were taken to a local hospital due to concerns over their elevated body temperatures.

An additional infant was found in the cab of the truck, strapped into an unrestrained car seat.

Police arrested the driver, 36-year-old Sebastian Domingo of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and passenger, 34-year-old Fabiana Perez-Ramirez of Seymour, Indiana. Perez-Ramirez was later identified as the mother of the children.

The pair has been charged with four counts neglect of a dependent. Domingo was also charged for operating a motor vehicle while never licensed.