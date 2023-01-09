MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle.

Deputies located the SUV near N. Walnut and the 45/46 Bypass, where they pulled over the Acadia and took 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard into custody after a “high risk traffic stop.”

Rhyan Shepard/Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

A search of the SUV turned up a loaded AR-15-style rifle in the back seat along with a handgun. Deputies also found “assorted bottles of commercially packaged cough syrup containing THC, a scale and other smoking paraphernalia” inside the vehicle.

Police arrested Shepard on multiple charges, including two felony counts each of intimidation and pointing a firearm. Misdemeanor preliminary counts included possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.

Shepard was booked into the Monroe County Correctional Center.