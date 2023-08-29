HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man who caused an inmate to lose sight in his eye following a jail fight last year will spend several more years in prison.

A Hancock County jury found 41-year-old Jeremy Tyler Ferrell guilty on two counts of aggravated battery last week. He was also found to be a habitual offender, as he has previous convictions for theft, child molesting, domestic battery and failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

The battery charges stemmed from an Aug. 25, 2022, incident at the Hancock County Jail. Ferrell was in a cell with two other men when he began bickering with one of them.

As the situation escalated, Ferrell kicked the other man’s tote under the bed, prompting the man to use the call box to alert jail staff.

Ferrell then struck the man in the face, leading to a significant injury that caused him to lose sight in his eye.

“This incident was a violent attack on another individual that was completely out of proportion to the situation,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton in a statement. “Because of Mr. Ferrell’s uncontrolled anger, his cellmate lost sight in his eye.”

Ferrell faces between 3 and 16 years on the aggravated battery counts. Being a habitual offender will add 6 to 20 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.