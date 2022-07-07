INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment.

A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana and THC edibles, according to federal prosecutors.

Starting on May 3, 2021, Shanklin brought meth from Louisville to sell at the Beechwood Public Housing area in New Albany, Indiana. He made the same trip on three other occasions after that, federal prosecutors said.

Officers seized about 120 grams of methamphetamine during the four trips. The FBI and New Albany Police Department investigated the case.

After serving his time, Shanklin will be on 4 years of supervised probation as part of his sentence.