INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in hit-and-run crash on I-70 Tuesday evening.

Investigators say Brendan Blue Allen, 28, was walking on eastbound I-70 near the Rural Street exit around 9:35 p.m. He was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County coroner’s office.

Police have not released any information about a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact the ISP post in Indianapolis at 317-899-8577.