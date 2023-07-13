RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are searching for a stabbing suspect Thursday after finding a person with multiple cut wounds in a residential area near the center of the city.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of S. 12th Street on a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival at the residential area, which is near the intersection of S. A Street, RPD said officers found a person suffering from multiple cuts. The victim, according to police, was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary RPD investigation shows that the stabbing suspect, who was wearing a black t-shirt and stone-washed jeans, left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

While no direct arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing, RPD said that a 40-year-old Richmond woman was arrested on scene for disorderly conduct.

“No arrests in the stabbing have been made, as the investigation will continue,” RPD Capt. Curt Leverton said.

According to Capt. Leverton, RPD’s investigation so far has included obtaining a search warrant for the crime scene, gathering evidence and interviewing “several” witnesses.