MADISON, Ind. – A man suffered serious injuries after an off-road vehicle crashed in Madison over the weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the crash was reported before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road.

Investigators said 31-year-old Brent Vanwye of Madison was driving his side-by-side ORV when he lost control on a curve and went off the road.

Vanwye became trapped in the vehicle, DNR said, and had to be extricated.

He was taken to King’s Daughters’ Health Hospital in serious condition. Vanwye was wearing his safety harness but didn’t have on a helmet, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Police Department, King’s Daughters’ Hospital EMS, Rykers Ridge Fire Department and Madison City Rescue.