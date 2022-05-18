MUNCIE, Ind. — A man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for his role in a 2020 murder.

Kevoszia Winston received a 58-year prison sentence in Delaware County Circuit Court No. 5 on Wednesday.

Last month, Winston was found guilty of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a jury deliberated for less than five hours.

Winston was convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Seth Barton. He was killed during a robbery on January 9, 2020.

Court documents show Winston and an accomplice robbed three people, including Barton, at a Muncie apartment and took guns, money, and possibly drugs. Investigators say Winston and the accomplice were at the apartment earlier that day for a previously arranged drug deal.

A witness told police Barton was asleep in a recliner during the robbery, and Winston shot him as he left.

Winston’s trial is the fourth homicide case taken to trial in Delaware County this year, according to Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman.

“Thus far this year the Prosecutor’s Office has taken 4 homicide cases to trial: 3 murder cases and one dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. All defendants were convicted as charged and all are serving lengthy prison sentences. I could not be more proud of my staff. We are making Delaware County safer by taking violent felons off the street one case at a time.” Eric Hoffman, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney

Winston’s accomplice, Dimorrea Benning, has been scheduled for a jury trial in June.