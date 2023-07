INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a single-vehicle crash on Indy’s northwest side Sunday evening.

IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of North High School Road at 8 p.m. They found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a pole.

The man was transported from the scene in critical condition before he died. Preliminarily, officials believe he was the vehicle’s only occupant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.