BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died Tuesday night in Bloomington after his apartment caught fire from unattended cooking, authorities announced Wednesday.

Shortly before 10 p.m., crews were called to 2911 S. Leonard Springs Rd. on the city’s southwest side after several people reported smoke and flames coming from an apartment complex.

The Monroe Fire Protection District said crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the southeast corner of the complex. Authorities went door-to-door evacuating residents as firefighters began extinguishing the flames.

(Photo By Monroe Fire Protection District)

Firefighters found a resident dead inside the apartment unit where the fire started, the Monroe Fire Protection District said. The Bloomingtonian reported the deceased to be a 43-year-old man, but his identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified. Authorities determined the fire to be accidental — caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury and evaluation.

About three to five units sustained fire damage, and several others sustained smoke and water damage, the Monroe Fire Protection District said.

The local Red Cross was called to assist residents with shelter and other emergency needs.