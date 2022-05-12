INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed in an early morning crash on the city’s northeast side, according to IMPD.

Police say a Chevy Impala was headed east on E. 42nd Street towards Post Road (near Richelieu Road) when it hit a van also going east.

The Impala was then hit by a Chevy Cruise going west on 42nd.

One man was killed.

Police have not determined which vehicle he was in, but it appears he was a passenger.

Six other people were taken to the hospital. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

The three drivers will get a blood draw at the hospital, which is standard procedure in a fatal crash.

42nd Street is closed from Aspen Way to Biscayne Road.