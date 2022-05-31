SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Florida man died in a Memorial Day crash in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, 64-year-old Robert J. Gladfelter of Orlando, Florida, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at Old State Road 252 and State Road 9. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Gladfelter was a passenger in a Buick driven by 68-year-old Michael Gladfelter of Knightstown.

Investigators said it appeared the Buick failed to stop at a stop sign before being hit by a 2008 Town and Country minivan driven by 38-year-old Tacaria Brotherton of Union City.

Robert J. Gladfelter died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said. Michael Gladfelter was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Brotherton was injured and taken to an area hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation.