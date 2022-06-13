MARION, Ind. – A 27-year-old man was shot near a Marion bar over the weekend.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called around 3:10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of S. McClure St. after shots were fired at a bar in the area.

Officers heard a pair of gunshots when they arrived. They also located spent shell casings and saw vehicles damaged by gunfire. However, they didn’t find anyone who’d been shot.

Shortly after that, police learned a shooting victim had arrived at an area hospital. The victim, 27-year-old Cortell Lockett, had been shot twice. Police described Lockett as uncooperative when they tried to get a statement from him.

Police located the vehicle that took Lockett to the hospital and obtained a search warrant to collect evidence. Investigators also collected evidence at the scene and said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Marion Criminal Investigation Division (765) 668-4417 or the Grant County Crime Stoppers (765) 662-TIPS (8477).