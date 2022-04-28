LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man who was among those injured in a weekend shooting in Lafayette has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lafayette police said 21-year-old Kevon McCaster was taken into custody on two counts of murder and a count of aggravated battery upon his release from the hospital. He’s being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

McCaster was among four people wounded during an exchange of gunfire inside an apartment. It happened as dozens of people gathered outside for a large block party. McCaster was involved in a fight that led to gunfire, police said.

Two people died inside the apartment. Police identified them as 33-year-old Tommy Marshall and 29-year-old Edward Roberson. Four other people, including McCaster, were injured in the exchange.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Phipps Court around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire.

Police located numerous shell castings inside and outside the apartment. They said multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by the resulting gunfire.