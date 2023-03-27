INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being struck by a driver while riding on a motorized scooter on the city’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of E. Washington Street, just a few blocks east of where Washington intersects with Mitthoefer Road.

Scene photos from E. Washington Street. Scene photos from E. Washington Street.

Police said the adult male victim was found laying in the roadway when officers and paramedics arrived on scene.

Investigators believe the man was crossing the street on a motorized scooter when he was struck by a driver. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Not long later, police said the man died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

All eastbound lanes of E. Washington Street will be closed as police investigate.

At this time, no further information has been released. The investigation remains active and ongoing.