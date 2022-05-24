KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man crashed his car into a home while trying to evade police.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, an officer tried to pull the car over around 6:50 p.m. Monday after witnessing a traffic violation.

The driver took off, leading to a short chase. The driver failed to navigate a turn, losing control of the vehicle and hitting a home in the 1400 block of N. Purdum.

The driver and a female passenger then got out of the vehicle and ran off. Police found the driver hiding in a back yard in the 1400 block of North Waugh after receiving 911 calls about a suspicious man.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Timothy Coulburn, who was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a syringe.

Investigators also believe Coulburn discarded a gun during the incident. Police discovered a firearm at an intersection he’d run past and said ammunition found in the car matched the handgun model.

The female passenger ran off without being caught, but Kokomo police have identified her.