RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a 50-year-old man was found dead underneath a train Tuesday after a Norfolk Southern dispatcher told officers the westbound traveling train had struck a pedestrian while passing through the town.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the dispatcher for the railroad company reported the pedestrian was struck in the area of NW 2nd and NW F streets in Richmond at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The conductor had brought the train to a halt in the area and a search by police, fire and Norfolk Southern crew ended up discovering the man underneath the locomotive.

The deceased was identified as Donald Lee Meyer who had no known address. Police said efforts to locate Meyer’s family have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Meyer is asked to contact the Wayne County Coroner’s office, at (765) 973-9469.