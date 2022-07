RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back late Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of North C Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the back. Police did not have a current condition for the man.

Police say no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.