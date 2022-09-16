COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year.

The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2021, in the 1900 block of S. Gladstone Avenue. Sixteen-year-old Lily Streeval was attempting to board her school bus when a car hit her and left the scene.

Streeval was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital but died from her injuries. She was a junior at Columbus East High School.

A person who witnessed the crash followed Subramanian’s vehicle and informed he he’d struck a student with his car. Subramanian then tried to turn around in a nearby yard and got stuck on an embankment, according to the probable cause affidavit.

His Honda Civic had a shattered windshield, dented hood and other signs of damage, police said. Subramanian told investigators he’d “hit something” and recalled seeing “flashing lights” while on his way to work.

A crash reconstruction team determined he’d failed to slow down while the bus was stopped.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.