FRANKFORT, Ind. — A man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after police responded to a Good to Go gas station at an Interstate 65 exit in Clinton County.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, police were called to the gas station located at State Road 28 and I-65 just after 1 a.m. on Thursday on report of a man with a gun.

Dispatch was told that a man who was parked outside the gas station in a black Dodge Ram had been asking customers to use their phones. After one customer reportedly obliged and lent the man a phone, the man in the truck reportedly flashed a gun at the customer when they asked for their phone to be returned.

Deputies reported arriving on scene and asking the man to exit the Dodge Ram. A short time later, deputies reported hearing a single gunshot from within the truck.

Deputies ended up finding the man dead inside the vehicle. He reportedly had a single gunshot wound that police believe was self-inflicted.