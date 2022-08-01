WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported finding a body in a pond.

Investigators found a man’s body at the edge of a pond on private property. The man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse J. Acton of Jackson County.

Police say this is currently a death investigation. It’s still unclear how the man died.

This investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.