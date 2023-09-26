WINCHESTER, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a man and a dog died in a residential fire overnight in Winchester Monday morning.

Crews from the Winchester Fire and Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Washington Street around 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, officers began to evacuate the tenants of the quadruplex residential structure as firefighters fought the blaze.

After the fire was under control, they later found the man and the dog in a room deceased.

According to the department, the man was later identified as 58-year-old Todd Berryhill.