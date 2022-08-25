MUNCIE, Ind. – A man died in a police shooting in Muncie overnight.

Indiana State Police are now investigating the incident, which began around 1 a.m. Thursday. The Muncie Police Department responded to the 1500 block of east Andover Street after receiving a call from a neighbor about a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police talked to a man inside the home and began negotiations from outside. The SWAT team was then called to the scene.

At one point, officers heard gunshots from inside the home and saw a man in the window. According to police, the man appeared to point a gun at officers, who fired at least one round from their department-issued rifles.

Police provided medical treatment to the 45-year-old. The Delaware County Coroner pronounced him dead. No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

Investigators have not yet revealed the man’s identity or released the names of the officers involved. Indiana State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, said that information would be released later.

ISP will turn the results of its investigation over to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make a final decision on any charges in the case.