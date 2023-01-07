LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks at the home when an explosion occurred. Nearby homes were evacuated out of precaution while hazardous materials found in the home were investigated.

Upon further investigation, officers also checked out a home on Crestview Court where other hazardous materials were located.

The incident is still under investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time.