SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A man died following a fire in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:59 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Parker Avenue for a house fire.

After arriving, crews found a man in cardiac arrest and removed him from the home. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters had the fire under control in under 30 minutes. The cause remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies included the Shelby County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Shelbyville Police Department.