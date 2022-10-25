ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes.

An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge Avenger that had been heading northbound. The driver of the Avenger, a 31-year-old Anderson man, died as a result of the collision.

Orestes police, the Alexandria Fire Department and EMS and Madison County EMA all assisted at the scene, Mellinger said.

The crash remains under investigation.