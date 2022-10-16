INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person’s yard, according to ISP.

First responders arrived to find a severely-damaged van with an unresponsive man inside. The man, ISP said, was taken out of the van and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An ISP investigation concluded that the man was driving westbound on I-70 near Keystone Ave. when he, for unknown reasons, drove off the road. His van went into an embankment and stopped in a yard near Keystone and Bloyd avenues.

Bystanders, police said, tried to give the man medical aid after calling 911. No other vehicles were involved, according to ISP.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release,” ISP said in a release.