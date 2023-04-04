INDIANAPOLIS — A man rescued from a house fire last week has died from his injuries, officials say.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the man was one of three injured in a March 31 fire in the 1200 block of Rushmore Blvd. East.

When crews arrived, three people were inside the mobile home. One managed to escape, while emergency personnel rescued the other two.

All three were taken to an Indianapolis hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

Firefighters from the Wayne Township, Avon and Speedway fire departments responded to the scene.

Wayne Township fire officials said one of the rescued individuals succumbed to his injuries. No further information about the other two victims was available.

Investigators with the Wayne Township Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental in nature.