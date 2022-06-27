TRAFALGAR, Ind. – A man died and a Trafalgar police officer was seriously hurt following a weekend pursuit and crash in Johnson County.

On Saturday, Officer Dustin Moody, 30, crashed while pursuing a pickup truck in the early morning hours. The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Jacob G. Roberts of Nineveh, died in the incident.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Moody was sitting in his squad car in the parking lot of a business near State Road 135 and County Road 300S when Roberts’ truck sped past. The Chevy pickup, headed southbound on SR 135, turned west on County Road 300S; Moody said he could hear the truck’s tires squealing as it made the turn.

Moody left the parking lot and pursued the truck. He eventually caught up to it near some railroad tracks and saw the truck go past a stop sign without stopping. Moody turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the truck kept going.

The officer tried to inform dispatch of the pursuit but realized he was in a dead spot and his radio wasn’t working.

Moody continued pursuing the truck until both vehicles crashed into an embankment at County Road 300S and County Road 600W. The sheriff’s office said there’s a T-intersection at the location. The vehicles didn’t crash into each other, police said.

Moody radioed dispatch after the crash to request help from other officers.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene; the coroner’s office said he died from blunt force trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

Moody suffered serious injuries and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. He started with the Trafalgar Police Department in June 2019 and has been a full-time officer since December 2020.

Responding agencies included the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Bargersville Police Department, Trafalgar Police Department, Trafalgar Fire Department, Bargersville Fire Department and Seals Ambulance Service.

The crash was one of two involving Johnson County law enforcement over the weekend.