ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was taken to an Anderson hospital and then to an Indianapolis hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Investigators believe the man was walking northbound on S. Scatterfield when he was struck by the truck. Police believe the driver never stopped or slowed down to check on the man.

If you have information that can assist with the investigation, please contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660. You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.